Smart Money Is Betting Big In DAL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for Delta Air Lines. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $320,565, and 27 are calls, amounting to $6,755,256.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $39.0 and $90.0 for Delta Air Lines, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Delta Air Lines's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Delta Air Lines's whale trades within a strike price range from $39.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.15 $9.0 $9.15 $55.00 $1.8M 21.7K 2.0K DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.5 $6.3 $6.3 $65.00 $1.2M 1.4K 2.0K DAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.35 $5.2 $5.25 $60.00 $708.7K 14.9K 1.4K DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.3 $11.1 $11.3 $55.00 $565.0K 8.6K 505 DAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.25 $7.05 $7.05 $65.00 $352.5K 1.4K 2.6K

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Delta Air Lines, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Delta Air Lines's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,267,363, with DAL's price up by 3.36%, positioned at $63.1. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 60 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Delta Air Lines with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

