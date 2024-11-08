Smart Money Is Betting Big In CVS Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CVS Health.

Looking at options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $410,853 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $469,401.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $67.5 for CVS Health over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CVS Health's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CVS Health's significant trades, within a strike price range of $45.0 to $67.5, over the past month.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $61.00 $204.5K 683 451 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.85 $6.8 $6.8 $62.50 $159.1K 2.3K 217 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.98 $0.93 $0.98 $60.00 $95.6K 3.7K 2.4K CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.98 $0.97 $0.97 $60.00 $94.7K 3.7K 1.3K CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.05 $6.55 $6.9 $50.00 $69.0K 2.8K 675

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CVS Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 6,605,114, the price of CVS is down by -1.58%, reaching $56.17. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now. What The Experts Say On CVS Health

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $71.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Barclays has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $82. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $71. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on CVS Health with a target price of $66. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on CVS Health, maintaining a target price of $76. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on CVS Health with a target price of $62.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CVS Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

