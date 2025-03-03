Smart Money Is Betting Big In CSCO Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cisco Systems. Our analysis of options history for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $667,773, and 14 were calls, valued at $740,714.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $75.0 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 3236.5 with a total volume of 9,295.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.8 $8.45 $8.5 $57.50 $195.5K 12.2K 612 CSCO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $8.7 $8.65 $8.7 $57.50 $100.9K 12.2K 202 CSCO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $1.0 $0.99 $1.0 $64.00 $87.4K 210 1.5K CSCO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $4.45 $4.35 $4.4 $65.00 $84.4K 4.5K 249 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.15 $8.8 $8.9 $57.50 $66.7K 12.2K 85

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Cisco Systems's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 11,669,853, the CSCO's price is down by -1.05%, now at $63.44. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cisco Systems

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $67.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $63. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $72. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cisco Systems, targeting a price of $70. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $73. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $61.

