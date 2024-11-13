Smart Money Is Betting Big In CSCO Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cisco Systems. Our analysis of options history for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $185,284, and 16 were calls, valued at $797,928.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $70.0 for Cisco Systems, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cisco Systems stands at 7690.71, with a total volume reaching 52,519.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cisco Systems, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $1.31 $1.29 $1.29 $60.00 $129.0K 3.7K 2.0K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.19 $0.17 $0.17 $70.00 $76.8K 7.9K 7.5K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.36 $0.34 $0.36 $65.00 $74.8K 1.2K 2.2K CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.48 $0.46 $0.48 $55.00 $72.0K 11.9K 1.8K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $57.00 $62.0K 554 271

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff-25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cisco Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Cisco Systems Trading volume stands at 8,619,036, with CSCO's price down by -0.14%, positioned at $58.63. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cisco Systems

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $64.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $62. * An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $66.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cisco Systems options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

