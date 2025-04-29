Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRWD Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 34 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $666,175 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $2,487,328.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $500.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.5 $25.4 $25.5 $450.00 $510.0K 1.7K 222 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.15 $7.7 $8.15 $400.00 $327.7K 384 407 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $32.7 $31.85 $32.28 $450.00 $322.8K 679 452 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $32.55 $32.05 $32.05 $450.00 $320.4K 679 352 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $35.15 $33.5 $34.42 $400.00 $172.1K 1.6K 51

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 535,010, the price of CRWD is up 1.07% at $427.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $427.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stephens & Co. lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $450. * An analyst from Roth Capital has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $410. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $410. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $415. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $450.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Roth Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Overweight

