Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRWD Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 9%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $122,588, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $896,371.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $450.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $115.0 $114.55 $115.0 $360.00 $575.0K 298 50 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $122.4 $117.25 $122.4 $300.00 $110.1K 1.1K 9 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $79.6 $75.45 $77.05 $330.00 $77.0K 83 10 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $96.5 $92.25 $94.38 $340.00 $47.1K 461 6 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $41.45 $39.8 $39.8 $400.00 $35.8K 562 9

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CrowdStrike Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 233,996, with CRWD's price up by 2.05%, positioned at $386.41.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $435.25.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $410. * Showing optimism, an analyst from BTIG upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $431. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $450. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $450.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings

Latest Ratings for CRWD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Overweight Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

