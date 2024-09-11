Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRWD Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $131,775 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $382,975.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $350.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $41.15 $40.5 $40.5 $260.00 $125.5K 19 31 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $21.5 $21.0 $21.0 $240.00 $52.5K 1.1K 55 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $75.35 $73.55 $73.55 $250.00 $51.4K 213 0 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $20.95 $20.4 $20.4 $350.00 $48.9K 97 25 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $44.8 $43.55 $43.55 $260.00 $47.9K 95 31

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 534,973, the CRWD's price is down by -1.71%, now at $243.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $318.0.

An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $310. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $325. An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $330. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $310. An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $315.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.