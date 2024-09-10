Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Salesforce.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $704,325, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $161,240.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $290.0 for Salesforce, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $22.95 $22.6 $22.9 $250.00 $320.6K 693 140 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $17.75 $17.55 $17.75 $250.00 $177.5K 1.3K 101 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $18.55 $18.05 $18.05 $200.00 $110.1K 580 20 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $53.4 $53.35 $53.4 $290.00 $96.1K 19 18 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.15 $13.8 $14.15 $290.00 $49.5K 802 35

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Salesforce, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Salesforce With a volume of 1,203,239, the price of CRM is down -0.47% at $244.6. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Salesforce

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $290.8.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Salesforce with a target price of $305. An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $236. An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $300. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $345. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $268.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Salesforce options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

