Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRH Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CRH.

Looking at options history for CRH (NYSE:CRH) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $173,153 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $768,205.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $110.0 for CRH over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CRH options trades today is 2197.33 with a total volume of 5,344.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CRH's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

CRH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.7 $3.7 $3.7 $95.00 $298.9K 2.1K 4 CRH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.0 $3.5 $3.8 $95.00 $258.1K 2.1K 1.5K CRH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.4 $6.2 $6.35 $97.50 $139.7K 391 220 CRH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.8 $2.75 $2.75 $110.00 $69.5K 4.0K 1.3K CRH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.8 $2.75 $2.8 $110.00 $61.9K 4.0K 422

About CRH

CRH is a global manufacturer of a range of building products used in construction projects, operating via a vertically integrated business model. The past decade has seen CRH transform into a leading building materials business, with increasing exposure to upstream building activities such as aggregates and cement. CRH's geographic footprint is mostly across developed markets. North America is CRH's largest market and accounts for 75% of EBITDA. The company is the largest producer of aggregates and asphalt in the US.

In light of the recent options history for CRH, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is CRH Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 6,379,946, the price of CRH is up by 0.32%, reaching $97.33. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 53 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About CRH

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $114.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CRH, which currently sits at a price target of $114.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CRH options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

