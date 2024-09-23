Smart Money Is Betting Big In CORZ Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Core Scientific.

Looking at options history for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 18% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $357,725 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $463,780.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $15.0 for Core Scientific during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Core Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Core Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Core Scientific 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.4 $0.3 $0.4 $14.00 $200.0K 5.5K 5.0K CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $0.25 $0.2 $0.25 $11.50 $113.9K 75 4.5K CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $15.00 $105.0K 25 300 CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $0.95 $0.9 $0.95 $12.00 $99.7K 1.1K 1.0K CORZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $0.8 $0.7 $0.75 $11.00 $75.0K 35 1.0K

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Core Scientific, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Core Scientific Currently trading with a volume of 1,726,806, the CORZ's price is up by 3.17%, now at $12.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days. Expert Opinions on Core Scientific

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $17.25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Core Scientific options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

