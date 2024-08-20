Smart Money Is Betting Big In COHR Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coherent.

Looking at options history for Coherent (NYSE:COHR) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $98,780 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $286,730.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $85.0 for Coherent over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coherent's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coherent's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coherent Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.6 $12.3 $12.4 $85.00 $66.9K 26 55 COHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $13.5 $13.1 $13.5 $75.00 $66.1K 263 89 COHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.0 $9.9 $10.0 $75.00 $47.0K 1.2K 49 COHR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $7.6 $7.4 $7.5 $80.00 $37.5K 794 50 COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.5 $1.4 $1.5 $85.00 $37.5K 631 4

About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Where Is Coherent Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,400,596, the COHR's price is up by 0.53%, now at $77.87. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. What The Experts Say On Coherent

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $75.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Craig-Hallum keeps a Buy rating on Coherent with a target price of $85. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Coherent with a target price of $72. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Coherent, targeting a price of $86. An analyst from Northland Capital Markets persists with their Market Perform rating on Coherent, maintaining a target price of $50. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Coherent, targeting a price of $84.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Coherent options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

