Smart Money Is Betting Big In CMG Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Chipotle Mexican Grill. Our analysis of options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 75% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $73,306, and 6 were calls, valued at $549,253.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $52.0 to $65.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale trades within a strike price range from $52.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.3 $10.2 $10.3 $52.00 $288.4K 11.5K 280 CMG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.5 $60.00 $110.0K 2.9K 200 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.2 $11.0 $11.2 $62.50 $53.7K 1.2K 169 CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.2 $7.7 $7.85 $60.00 $39.2K 429 50 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.2 $11.0 $11.2 $62.50 $38.0K 1.2K 74

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just two license stores opearted through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Chipotle Mexican Grill, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading volume stands at 3,818,457, with CMG's price down by -0.84%, positioned at $61.53. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 67 days. What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $67.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $70. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stephens & Co. lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $65.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.