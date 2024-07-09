Smart Money Is Betting Big In CLSK Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cleanspark. Our analysis of options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $152,505, and 9 were calls, valued at $264,781.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $14.0 to $25.0 for Cleanspark over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale activity within a strike price range from $14.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.75 $4.65 $4.65 $18.00 $69.2K 810 0 CLSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.55 $2.46 $2.46 $16.00 $49.2K 1.5K 0 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.28 $2.26 $2.28 $15.00 $43.3K 432 0 CLSK PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.89 $1.85 $1.89 $15.00 $34.0K 1.6K 5 CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $25.00 $30.5K 12.6K 561

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cleanspark, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Cleanspark's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 14,251,805, the price of CLSK is up by 0.94%, reaching $15.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now. Expert Opinions on Cleanspark

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $27.25.

In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $27. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Cleanspark with a target price of $28. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $27. An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $27.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cleanspark options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

