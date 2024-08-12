Smart Money Is Betting Big In Citigroup Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Citigroup (NYSE:C), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in C usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Citigroup. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 51% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $638,120, and 17 are calls, amounting to $7,207,790.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $70.0 for Citigroup during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Citigroup's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Citigroup's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Citigroup 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.65 $3.45 $3.45 $67.50 $3.4M 148 10.0K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.35 $8.2 $8.3 $52.50 $2.9M 49.2K 3.5K C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $3.85 $2.95 $3.8 $45.00 $143.6K 6.3K 0 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $11.4 $11.35 $11.35 $70.00 $113.5K 333 20 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.05 $6.0 $7.45 $60.00 $100.5K 12.1K 0

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Current Position of Citigroup With a trading volume of 4,845,169, the price of C is up by 0.67%, reaching $58.23. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 60 days from now. Expert Opinions on Citigroup

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $72.8.

An analyst from Argus Research persists with their Buy rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $72. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $66. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Citigroup with a target price of $86. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $67. In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $73.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

