Smart Money Is Betting Big In CIFR Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CIFR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Cipher Mining. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $44,000, and 8 calls, totaling $520,350.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $10.0 for Cipher Mining, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cipher Mining stands at 8219.83, with a total volume reaching 9,903.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cipher Mining, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $10.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cipher Mining 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.1 $2.0 $2.1 $10.00 $231.0K 12.5K 1.2K CIFR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.3 $2.1 $2.15 $10.00 $73.9K 12.5K 1.9K CIFR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.3 $2.0 $2.2 $5.50 $44.0K 1.8K 200 CIFR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.15 $2.1 $2.1 $10.00 $42.0K 12.5K 1.5K CIFR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.05 $1.0 $1.0 $7.00 $40.1K 17.8K 896

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cipher Mining, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Cipher Mining Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 11,724,224, with CIFR's price up by 24.81%, positioned at $6.64. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 118 days. Expert Opinions on Cipher Mining

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $7.166666666666667.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $7. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $7. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Cipher Mining with a target price of $7.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cipher Mining, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.