Smart Money Is Betting Big In CHWY Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Chewy. Our analysis of options history for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $131,662, and 5 were calls, valued at $301,920.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $37.5 for Chewy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chewy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chewy's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $37.5 in the last 30 days.

Chewy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHWY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $26.00 $94.5K 269 261 CHWY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.2 $8.15 $8.15 $25.00 $81.5K 362 101 CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.38 $0.78 $1.38 $28.50 $56.4K 151 409 CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.2 $5.2 $37.50 $49.9K 2.9K 348 CHWY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $1.77 $1.68 $1.7 $28.00 $46.7K 3.5K 747

About Chewy

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the US, generating $11.2 billion in 2023 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods, like crates, leashes, and bowls.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Chewy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Chewy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,458,808, the CHWY's price is up by 5.25%, now at $29.49. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Chewy

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $35.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $35.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Chewy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.