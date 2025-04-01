Smart Money Is Betting Big In Chubb Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Chubb (NYSE:CB), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Chubb. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 11% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $35,100, and 8 calls, totaling $638,322.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $290.0 to $315.0 for Chubb over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chubb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chubb's whale trades within a strike price range from $290.0 to $315.0 in the last 30 days.

Chubb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CB CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $15.0 $14.3 $14.9 $295.00 $149.0K 833 69 CB CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.1 $10.5 $11.1 $300.00 $111.0K 677 102 CB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $11.0 $10.2 $10.7 $315.00 $107.0K 13 101 CB CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $26.0 $24.0 $24.0 $290.00 $96.0K 70 40 CB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $10.7 $10.4 $10.7 $300.00 $51.3K 677 360

About Chubb

ACE acquired Chubb in the first quarter of 2016 and assumed the Chubb name. The combination made the new Chubb one of the largest domestic property and casualty insurers, with operations in 54 countries spanning commercial and personal P&C insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Chubb, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Chubb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,417,274, the price of CB is down -0.2% at $301.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Expert Opinions on Chubb

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $335.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Chubb, maintaining a target price of $335.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Chubb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for CB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Jan 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform Outperform Jan 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.