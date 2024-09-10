Smart Money Is Betting Big In CELH Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Celsius Holdings.

Looking at options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $856,315 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $139,700.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.5 to $51.67 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Celsius Holdings stands at 1954.44, with a total volume reaching 9,117.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Celsius Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $22.5 to $51.67, throughout the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.55 $0.48 $0.55 $22.50 $268.2K 4.6K 6.5K CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.95 $11.4 $11.95 $40.00 $186.4K 564 157 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.5 $19.35 $19.35 $51.67 $106.4K 689 55 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.61 $0.43 $0.61 $22.50 $105.4K 4.6K 1.7K CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.25 $18.1 $18.1 $50.00 $85.0K 2.2K 75

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Current Position of Celsius Holdings Trading volume stands at 2,489,756, with CELH's price down by -2.44%, positioned at $32.58. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days. What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $40.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $30. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $50. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $50. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Underperform rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $26. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

