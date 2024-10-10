Smart Money Is Betting Big In CEG Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $259,260, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $531,830.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $260.0 for Constellation Energy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $12.3 $11.9 $12.1 $260.00 $121.0K 21 100 CEG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.0 $11.1 $12.0 $230.00 $120.0K 259 100 CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.1 $13.8 $13.8 $260.00 $110.4K 421 86 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $11.1 $9.6 $10.0 $255.00 $99.0K 145 101 CEG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $89.9 $87.7 $88.8 $200.00 $88.8K 0 10

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Constellation Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Constellation Energy Trading volume stands at 1,145,248, with CEG's price up by 1.44%, positioned at $266.05. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 25 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $279.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $313. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $256. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $265. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $263.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

