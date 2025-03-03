Smart Money Is Betting Big In CAVA Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cava Group.

Looking at options history for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 19% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $756,179 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,532,821.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $160.0 for Cava Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cava Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cava Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cava Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $19.25 $18.65 $18.95 $95.00 $568.5K 283 301 CAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $69.6 $69.35 $69.35 $160.00 $346.7K 131 52 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $31.3 $30.95 $31.3 $70.00 $172.1K 312 55 CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.8 $4.35 $4.8 $60.00 $144.0K 137 300 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $31.4 $31.15 $31.4 $70.00 $122.4K 312 95

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cava Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Cava Group With a volume of 1,574,311, the price of CAVA is down -4.35% at $90.9. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days. What The Experts Say On Cava Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $127.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cava Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

