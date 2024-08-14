Smart Money Is Betting Big In C3.ai Options

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 8 options trades for C3.ai (NYSE:AI) summing a total amount of $422,558.

At the same time, our algo caught 5 for a total amount of 225,505.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $30.0 for C3.ai, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in C3.ai's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to C3.ai's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

C3.ai 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.3 $7.0 $7.3 $25.00 $115.7K 1.0K 976 AI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.35 $6.46 $25.00 $108.6K 1.3K 955 AI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $7.05 $7.17 $25.00 $64.3K 1.0K 547 AI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.1 $27.50 $46.5K 733 151 AI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.35 $6.3 $25.00 $34.3K 1.3K 510

About C3.ai

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploy AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of World.

Having examined the options trading patterns of C3.ai, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is C3.ai Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 722,943, the price of AI is down by 0.0%, reaching $24.99. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for C3.ai with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

