Smart Money Is Betting Big In BWXT Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BWXT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for BWX Technologies. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 45% bullish and 27% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,500, and 10 calls, totaling $978,440.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $145.0 for BWX Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BWX Technologies options trades today is 283.29 with a total volume of 1,251.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BWX Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

BWX Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BWXT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.1 $12.0 $12.0 $130.00 $178.8K 401 250 BWXT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $17.3 $16.3 $16.5 $110.00 $165.2K 360 273 BWXT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $17.9 $17.0 $17.0 $110.00 $147.9K 360 9 BWXT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.2 $12.1 $12.2 $130.00 $123.2K 401 101 BWXT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $17.0 $16.2 $16.6 $110.00 $117.8K 360 100

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Inc is a specialty manufacturer & service provider of nuclear components. It operates in two segments. The government Operations segment consists of legacy Nuclear Operations Group & Nuclear Services Group segments with certain research & development activities in the areas of advanced reactors & advanced manufacturing. The commercial Operations segment consists of the legacy Nuclear Power Group segment with certain research and development & commercialization activities in the areas of medical & industrial radioisotopes & radiopharmaceuticals. The majority is from the Government Operations segment. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada & United Kingdom, out of which the majority is from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of BWX Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of BWX Technologies Trading volume stands at 459,753, with BWXT's price up by 0.91%, positioned at $125.83. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 18 days. Expert Opinions on BWX Technologies

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $129.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for BWX Technologies, targeting a price of $129.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for BWX Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

