Smart Money Is Betting Big In BURL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Burlington Stores.

Looking at options history for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 12% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $113,436 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $186,941.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $222.5 to $280.0 for Burlington Stores over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Burlington Stores's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Burlington Stores's whale trades within a strike price range from $222.5 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Burlington Stores Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BURL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $15.6 $15.0 $15.31 $240.00 $58.2K 548 489 BURL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $15.6 $14.8 $15.34 $240.00 $55.2K 548 428 BURL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $9.9 $9.2 $9.54 $260.00 $36.2K 528 488 BURL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $10.0 $9.2 $9.6 $260.00 $34.5K 528 428 BURL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.8 $11.9 $12.8 $280.00 $33.2K 30 47

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Where Is Burlington Stores Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 819,761, the BURL's price is down by -4.65%, now at $237.73. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days. Expert Opinions on Burlington Stores

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $340.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Burlington Stores options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

