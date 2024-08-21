Smart Money Is Betting Big In BTU Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BTU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Peabody Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $89,230, and 18 are calls, amounting to $989,486.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $25.0 for Peabody Energy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Peabody Energy stands at 2536.67, with a total volume reaching 13,923.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Peabody Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Peabody Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.6 $4.55 $5.6 $22.00 $132.7K 2.3K 1 BTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.6 $4.55 $5.6 $22.00 $126.5K 2.3K 238 BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.45 $6.3 $6.34 $20.00 $95.8K 3.8K 1.0K BTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.45 $6.25 $6.3 $20.00 $63.0K 3.8K 1.1K BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $6.25 $6.25 $20.00 $62.5K 3.8K 1.2K

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp is a producer of metallurgical and thermal coal. It also markets and brokers coal, both as principal and agent, and trades coal and freight-related contracts. The company operates in the following segment: Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S. Thermal and Corporate and Other. Powder River Basin segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company. A substantial part of its overall revenue is generated from its customers in the United States, and rest from Japan, China, Australia, Taiwan and other regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Peabody Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Peabody Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,814,993, with BTU's price up by 5.14%, positioned at $23.72. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. Expert Opinions on Peabody Energy

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $32.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Peabody Energy, targeting a price of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Peabody Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.