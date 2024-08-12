Smart Money Is Betting Big In Boeing Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,146,653, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $35,000.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $205.0 for Boeing over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $205.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $25.1 $23.6 $23.65 $190.00 $236.5K 1.8K 100 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $39.0 $35.45 $38.5 $205.00 $215.6K 112 56 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.0 $14.8 $14.8 $170.00 $192.4K 2.1K 130 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $17.8 $17.25 $17.3 $170.00 $121.1K 113 70 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $4.8 $3.75 $4.21 $165.00 $115.7K 536 308

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Present Market Standing of Boeing With a volume of 350,471, the price of BA is down -0.78% at $166.6. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days. Expert Opinions on Boeing

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $214.25.

An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $235. An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $207. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $230. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $185.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Boeing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.