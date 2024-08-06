Smart Money Is Betting Big In BMY Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BMY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Bristol-Myers Squibb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $1,212,281, and 9 are calls, amounting to $575,960.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $55.0 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bristol-Myers Squibb options trades today is 3362.3 with a total volume of 4,280.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bristol-Myers Squibb's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.35 $4.2 $4.34 $48.00 $1.0M 11 2.5K BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.0 $3.95 $3.95 $50.00 $235.0K 1.2K 615 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.45 $5.15 $5.45 $50.00 $93.7K 6.8K 39 BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.7 $7.4 $7.47 $45.00 $41.0K 2.0K 135 BMY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.45 $7.4 $7.45 $45.00 $40.9K 2.0K 245

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the U.S., showing a higher dependence on the U.S. market than most of its peer group.

Current Position of Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading volume stands at 6,709,742, with BMY's price up by 0.01%, positioned at $47.59. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 79 days. Expert Opinions on Bristol-Myers Squibb

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $43.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, maintaining a target price of $45. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $41. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $45. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb, targeting a price of $41.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bristol-Myers Squibb options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

