Smart Money Is Betting Big In Block Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Block (NYSE:SQ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SQ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Block. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $558,254, and 8 are calls, amounting to $642,147.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $110.0 for Block during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.15 $12.0 $12.0 $52.50 $324.0K 10 270 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.3 $15.15 $15.3 $72.50 $153.0K 483 100 SQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $52.45 $49.0 $51.05 $110.00 $96.9K 32 19 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.65 $15.5 $15.65 $72.50 $84.5K 2.6K 54 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.1 $3.95 $3.95 $87.50 $79.8K 652 202

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2023, Square's payment volume was a little over $200 million.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Block, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Block With a volume of 2,516,786, the price of SQ is up 1.83% at $58.3. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

