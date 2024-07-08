Smart Money Is Betting Big In Block Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Block. Our analysis of options history for Block (NYSE:SQ) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $312,256, and 14 were calls, valued at $746,015.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $115.0 for Block during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $39.0 $36.5 $37.75 $35.00 $226.5K 2 0 SQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $51.1 $46.85 $48.88 $115.00 $63.5K 0 0 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.5 $7.4 $7.5 $70.00 $60.0K 3.2K 30 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.7 $5.65 $5.7 $65.00 $56.4K 3.9K 240 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.68 $2.65 $2.65 $70.00 $53.0K 2.2K 727

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2023, Square's payment volume was a little over $200 million.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Block, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Block Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,481,069, the price of SQ is down by -2.4%, reaching $64.2. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Block

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $84.66666666666667.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Market Perform rating on Block with a target price of $74. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Block, targeting a price of $100. In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Block options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

