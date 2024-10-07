Smart Money Is Betting Big In BLK Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on BlackRock. Our analysis of options history for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $163,310, and 9 were calls, valued at $399,622.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $900.0 and $1160.0 for BlackRock, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for BlackRock's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across BlackRock's significant trades, within a strike price range of $900.0 to $1160.0, over the past month.

BlackRock 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.9 $3.4 $3.4 $1000.00 $134.9K 77 402 BLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $19.4 $18.7 $19.4 $900.00 $85.3K 67 44 BLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $25.5 $24.4 $25.5 $920.00 $51.0K 15 0 BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $43.7 $38.6 $41.15 $1000.00 $41.1K 341 10 BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $24.3 $19.5 $21.49 $940.00 $40.8K 261 27

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $10.646 trillion in assets under management at the end of June 2024. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 55% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multiasset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding BlackRock, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is BlackRock Standing Right Now? With a volume of 560,163, the price of BLK is down -0.9% at $940.67. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days. What The Experts Say On BlackRock

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1003.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $995. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $864. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1150. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $1000. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on BlackRock with a target price of $1010.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest BlackRock options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.