Smart Money Is Betting Big In Blackstone Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Blackstone. Our analysis of options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $289,765, and 4 were calls, valued at $244,654.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $150.0 for Blackstone during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Blackstone stands at 1263.43, with a total volume reaching 823.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Blackstone, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Blackstone 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $54.15 $51.4 $53.09 $85.00 $132.7K 76 25 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $18.7 $18.05 $18.7 $140.00 $108.4K 1.0K 63 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.6 $8.8 $9.6 $115.00 $80.6K 530 100 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.6 $4.6 $4.6 $140.00 $41.3K 1.7K 151 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.5 $12.9 $13.27 $125.00 $39.8K 2.2K 30

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.167 trillion in total asset under management, including $860.1 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of March 2025. The company has four core business segments: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (34% and 40%), credit and insurance (32% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (8% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Blackstone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Blackstone

Currently trading with a volume of 1,256,349, the BX's price is up by 1.71%, now at $138.01.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Blackstone

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $153.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $153.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Blackstone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for BX

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

