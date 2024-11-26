Smart Money Is Betting Big In Blackstone Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Blackstone. Our analysis of options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $156,403, and 10 were calls, valued at $566,486.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $230.0 for Blackstone during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Blackstone's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Blackstone's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $230.0, over the past month.

Blackstone 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.65 $18.8 $19.49 $175.00 $119.4K 2.4K 61 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $44.8 $42.4 $43.5 $150.00 $82.6K 2.8K 20 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $42.2 $41.2 $41.2 $165.00 $82.4K 314 0 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $58.2 $56.9 $56.9 $135.00 $79.6K 334 14 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.0 $13.5 $14.0 $170.00 $56.0K 139 40

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.108 trillion in total asset under management, including $820.5 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of September 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (35% and 39%), credit and insurance (31% and 24%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Blackstone, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Blackstone With a trading volume of 970,996, the price of BX is down by -0.93%, reaching $191.33. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Blackstone

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $182.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $182.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Blackstone with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.