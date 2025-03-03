Smart Money Is Betting Big In BIDU Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BIDU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Baidu. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $121,695, and 9 are calls, amounting to $577,871.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $125.0 for Baidu during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.75 $5.55 $5.65 $125.00 $113.0K 2.4K 200 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.6 $16.3 $16.59 $85.00 $99.5K 978 60 BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $13.35 $12.4 $12.85 $85.00 $64.2K 380 50 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $12.55 $12.3 $12.45 $100.00 $62.2K 157 0 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.6 $9.1 $9.4 $85.00 $61.1K 1.0K 0

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Baidu, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Baidu With a trading volume of 921,767, the price of BIDU is up by 0.3%, reaching $86.71. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 73 days from now. What The Experts Say On Baidu

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $110.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $130. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Baidu options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.