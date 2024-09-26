Smart Money Is Betting Big In BEKE Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BEKE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 44 extraordinary options activities for KE Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $365,815, and 36 are calls, amounting to $4,694,899.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $14.85 to $27.0 for KE Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of KE Holdings stands at 5640.38, with a total volume reaching 49,279.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in KE Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $14.85 to $27.0, throughout the last 30 days.

KE Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $1.96 $1.75 $1.87 $23.00 $1.2M 13 6.7K BEKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.26 $1.02 $1.06 $21.00 $805.6K 508 223 BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.24 $2.11 $2.24 $19.85 $337.2K 57.4K 3.2K BEKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.35 $5.15 $5.22 $14.85 $208.8K 3.6K 612 BEKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.06 $1.93 $1.94 $19.00 $194.0K 19.0K 2.0K

About KE Holdings

KE Holdings, or Beike, is a large residential real estate sales and rental brokerage company in China. Founded in 2001, the company operates through self-owned Lianjia stores in Beijing and Shanghai and connected third-party agencies including franchise brand Deyou in other cities, with commissions charged on existing-home and new-home transactions. Leveraging an online-offline hybrid model, Beike also attract clients through its namesake online marketplace. The company tapped into home renovation services by acquiring Shengdu Home Decoration in 2022. As of the end of 2023, Beike's cofounders collectively control the company, while Tencent and its affiliates share 8% of voting power.

In light of the recent options history for KE Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is KE Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 43,405,638, the BEKE's price is up by 21.19%, now at $19.82. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

