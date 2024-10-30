Smart Money Is Betting Big In BAC Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BAC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Bank of America. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $251,916, and 10 are calls, amounting to $541,952.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bank of America stands at 9801.5, with a total volume reaching 13,625.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bank of America, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.01 $1.0 $1.0 $43.00 $100.0K 20.9K 1.3K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.7 $7.65 $7.68 $35.00 $96.0K 4.8K 125 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.74 $0.72 $0.73 $42.00 $67.7K 14.7K 1.2K BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $0.46 $0.44 $0.44 $42.50 $61.6K 9.5K 5.0K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.85 $9.8 $9.84 $33.00 $59.0K 233 62

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.0 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 28,291,427, with BAC's price down by -0.51%, positioned at $42.31. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Bank of America

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Bank of America with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

