Smart Money Is Betting Big In BABA Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alibaba Gr Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $264,030, and 12 were calls, valued at $835,054.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $160.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $39.75 $39.7 $39.75 $100.00 $274.0K 15.9K 160 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $39.7 $39.25 $39.7 $100.00 $174.5K 15.9K 3 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.55 $5.3 $5.55 $100.00 $118.7K 4.7K 0 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.5 $4.35 $4.4 $130.00 $66.0K 4.3K 265 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $5.75 $5.7 $5.75 $133.00 $57.5K 700 130

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Where Is Alibaba Gr Hldgs Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,438,531, the price of BABA is up 4.26% at $138.19. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $162.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Bernstein upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $165. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $190. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $180.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

