Smart Money Is Betting Big In BABA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 99 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $738,519, and 82 are calls, for a total amount of $5,061,501.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $170.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades today is 8537.56 with a total volume of 70,186.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $26.95 $26.85 $26.85 $75.00 $268.5K 912 305 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.5 $8.15 $8.45 $170.00 $253.5K 3.5K 300 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.1 $1.09 $1.1 $115.00 $116.4K 13.0K 1.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.3 $2.24 $2.25 $140.00 $104.6K 10.6K 510 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $24.45 $24.1 $24.35 $100.00 $97.4K 3.0K 40

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alibaba Gr Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 8,346,297, with BABA's price up by 1.47%, positioned at $100.74. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 12 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Alibaba Gr Hldgs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $138.0.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $138.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

