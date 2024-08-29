Smart Money Is Betting Big In BABA Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $160,413 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,081,934.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $95.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alibaba Gr Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $95.0, over the past month.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.75 $9.45 $9.65 $80.00 $96.5K 709 103 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.15 $9.15 $9.15 $75.00 $82.3K 1.2K 90 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.45 $9.35 $9.35 $75.00 $65.4K 1.2K 238 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.05 $5.85 $5.95 $95.00 $59.5K 630 200 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.0 $5.8 $5.95 $95.00 $59.5K 630 100

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs Trading volume stands at 4,778,337, with BABA's price up by 2.05%, positioned at $81.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Alibaba Gr Hldgs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $109.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $90. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $100. An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $118. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $130. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $108.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.