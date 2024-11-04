Smart Money Is Betting Big In AZN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for AstraZeneca.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $606,896, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $967,112.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $74.0 for AstraZeneca over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AstraZeneca's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AstraZeneca's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $74.0, over the past month.

AstraZeneca Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.53 $2.45 $2.55 $70.00 $462.2K 5.1K 1.8K AZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $42.0 $41.75 $41.75 $30.00 $263.0K 72 63 AZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $22.75 $22.4 $22.4 $50.00 $141.1K 7 73 AZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $18.05 $17.6 $17.6 $55.00 $110.8K 28 63 AZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.5 $2.47 $2.5 $70.00 $108.0K 5.1K 1.8K

About AstraZeneca

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The firm sells branded drugs across a number of major therapeutic areas, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, immunology and rare diseases. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AstraZeneca, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

AstraZeneca's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 5,949,833, the AZN's price is up by 0.04%, now at $71.44. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AstraZeneca options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

