Smart Money Is Betting Big In AXP Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express (NYSE:AXP) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $221,635 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $297,520.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $260.0 for American Express over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.1 $28.45 $29.1 $260.00 $145.5K 1.4K 100 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $33.95 $32.85 $33.95 $250.00 $84.8K 4 50 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $14.05 $12.15 $12.15 $240.00 $72.9K 0 60 AXP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.0 $7.85 $8.0 $190.00 $71.2K 399 89 AXP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $90.3 $87.5 $88.8 $170.00 $44.4K 89 5

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

In light of the recent options history for American Express, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of American Express Trading volume stands at 234,870, with AXP's price down by -0.07%, positioned at $246.13. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 57 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for American Express

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $263.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $263.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

