Smart Money Is Betting Big In AXON Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AXON usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Axon Enterprise. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,836,265, and 10 are calls, amounting to $438,686.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $680.0 for Axon Enterprise, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Axon Enterprise's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Axon Enterprise's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $680.0 in the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $221.0 $216.0 $218.3 $680.00 $1.0M 116 50 AXON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $141.4 $137.1 $139.5 $600.00 $139.5K 81 10 AXON PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $98.9 $97.7 $97.7 $550.00 $117.2K 248 19 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $55.0 $53.7 $55.0 $440.00 $110.0K 137 20 AXON PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $69.5 $67.9 $67.9 $530.00 $95.0K 51 21

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

In light of the recent options history for Axon Enterprise, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Axon Enterprise Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 944,044, the AXON's price is down by -2.55%, now at $513.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. What The Experts Say On Axon Enterprise

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $669.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $725. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $600. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Axon Enterprise, targeting a price of $726. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Craig-Hallum downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $625.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

