Smart Money Is Betting Big In AVGO Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) revealed 182 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $1,024,926, and 166 were calls, valued at $8,864,797.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $84.0 to $260.0 for Broadcom during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale trades within a strike price range from $84.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $22.1 $21.8 $22.0 $200.00 $374.0K 10 189 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.55 $11.45 $11.55 $170.00 $189.4K 9.1K 1.3K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.55 $11.45 $11.55 $170.00 $184.8K 9.1K 1.3K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $2.91 $2.9 $2.9 $180.00 $105.2K 5.1K 9.4K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.85 $12.7 $12.79 $175.00 $104.8K 4.2K 662

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Broadcom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Broadcom With a volume of 20,362,277, the price of AVGO is up 3.17% at $180.62. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

