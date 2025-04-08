Smart Money Is Betting Big In AT&T Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AT&T (NYSE:T), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in T usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for AT&T. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $546,035, and 2 are calls, amounting to $75,160.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $23.0 to $29.0 for AT&T over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AT&T options trades today is 5161.57 with a total volume of 5,209.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AT&T's big money trades within a strike price range of $23.0 to $29.0 over the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.72 $2.56 $2.65 $27.00 $145.7K 7.8K 585 T PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.4 $2.65 $3.4 $29.00 $77.1K 2.6K 227 T PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.3 $3.1 $3.3 $29.00 $74.9K 2.6K 454 T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.53 $1.49 $1.49 $27.00 $74.5K 5.5K 511 T PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $1.34 $1.31 $1.31 $28.00 $42.4K 5.6K 989

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 15% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm recently agreed to sell its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AT&T, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of AT&T

Currently trading with a volume of 24,243,440, the T's price is up by 1.3%, now at $27.18.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About AT&T

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $30.67.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on AT&T, maintaining a target price of $32. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on AT&T with a target price of $32. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on AT&T with a target price of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for T

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

