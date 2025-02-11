Smart Money Is Betting Big In ASTS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $47,040, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,077,076.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $55.0 for AST SpaceMobile during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AST SpaceMobile's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AST SpaceMobile's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.4 $7.5 $45.00 $327.0K 4.3K 436 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.95 $7.0 $7.75 $35.00 $251.8K 2.5K 436 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.4 $7.5 $45.00 $102.7K 4.3K 845 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $7.4 $7.5 $45.00 $81.7K 4.3K 655 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $7.35 $7.5 $45.00 $77.2K 4.3K 1.0K

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

In light of the recent options history for AST SpaceMobile, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

AST SpaceMobile's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,138,421, the ASTS's price is down by -3.47%, now at $30.06. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for AST SpaceMobile

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $35.1.

