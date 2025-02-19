Smart Money Is Betting Big In ASML Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ASML Holding. Our analysis of options history for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $444,882, and 20 were calls, valued at $984,603.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $500.0 to $880.0 for ASML Holding over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $500.0 to $880.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $184.2 $179.8 $184.2 $710.00 $184.2K 50 10 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $61.6 $61.2 $61.6 $770.00 $147.8K 68 69 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $35.5 $31.4 $33.0 $715.00 $99.0K 27 0 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $56.5 $53.6 $54.4 $700.00 $87.0K 30 0 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $73.4 $72.5 $73.4 $730.00 $73.4K 153 0

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in manufacturing semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ASML Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

ASML Holding's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 153,063, the ASML's price is down by -0.18%, now at $742.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ASML Holding

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1100.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

