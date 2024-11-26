Smart Money Is Betting Big In ARM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for ARM Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $354,530, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $435,705.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $195.0 for ARM Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $2.19 $1.95 $2.0 $137.00 $120.0K 446 863 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.55 $4.4 $4.45 $155.00 $117.0K 3.1K 266 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $50.45 $50.05 $50.05 $90.00 $100.1K 188 20 ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $10.35 $10.2 $10.35 $130.00 $94.1K 2.5K 115 ARM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $63.6 $61.15 $62.6 $195.00 $81.3K 177 13

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ARM Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of ARM Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 1,212,686, the ARM's price is down by -1.66%, now at $137.35. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

