Smart Money Is Betting Big In ARM Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ARM Holdings. Our analysis of options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) revealed 36 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $1,543,566, and 22 were calls, valued at $1,206,522.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $200.0 for ARM Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.7 $5.55 $5.69 $90.00 $569.0K 5 1.0K ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.3 $17.1 $17.22 $180.00 $238.3K 112 242 ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.8 $19.6 $19.8 $130.00 $198.0K 2.6K 300 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.45 $11.35 $11.45 $120.00 $195.7K 2.5K 13 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.55 $15.65 $17.51 $180.00 $96.3K 112 380

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ARM Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is ARM Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,373,079, with ARM's price up by 1.35%, positioned at $130.64. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 80 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

