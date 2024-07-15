Smart Money Is Betting Big In APP Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for AppLovin. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $565,027, and 11 are calls, amounting to $642,309.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $110.0 for AppLovin during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AppLovin's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AppLovin's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AppLovin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.1 $15.9 $15.9 $92.50 $146.3K 250 0 APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.8 $15.6 $15.6 $92.50 $115.4K 250 210 APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.2 $15.7 $15.7 $92.50 $103.6K 250 144 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.2 $7.0 $7.0 $110.00 $83.3K 1.1K 61 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.2 $7.1 $7.1 $110.00 $82.3K 1.1K 451

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

In light of the recent options history for AppLovin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of AppLovin With a trading volume of 676,203, the price of APP is up by 2.39%, reaching $86.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AppLovin options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

