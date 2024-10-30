Smart Money Is Betting Big In APA Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on APA.

Looking at options history for APA (NASDAQ:APA) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 77% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $227,146 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $400,473.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $30.0 for APA, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for APA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of APA's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

APA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.46 $0.41 $0.44 $30.00 $258.0K 3.9K 5.8K APA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.4 $7.35 $7.35 $30.00 $87.4K 1.1K 120 APA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.61 $0.59 $0.6 $22.50 $79.8K 24.8K 2.6K APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.39 $1.37 $1.39 $23.50 $41.3K 287 0 APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.95 $3.95 $25.00 $39.5K 1.5K 100

About APA

Based in Houston, APA is an independent exploration and production company. It operates primarily in the US, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2023, proved reserves totaled 807 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 405 thousand boe/day that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with APA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of APA Trading volume stands at 2,907,458, with APA's price up by 1.07%, positioned at $23.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for APA

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $29.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

