Smart Money Is Betting Big In ANF Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $135,154, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $245,978.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $170.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Abercrombie & Fitch's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Abercrombie & Fitch's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.9 $9.9 $9.9 $140.00 $105.0K 623 151 ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.8 $8.5 $8.6 $145.00 $66.2K 1.0K 189 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.0 $9.7 $10.0 $140.00 $43.0K 623 66 ANF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.5 $3.5 $3.5 $130.00 $39.2K 1.4K 112 ANF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $31.5 $28.2 $30.09 $170.00 $37.2K 13 13

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Abercrombie & Fitch, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Abercrombie & Fitch Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 805,936, the ANF's price is up by 3.36%, now at $140.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days. What The Experts Say On Abercrombie & Fitch

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $186.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

