Smart Money Is Betting Big In ANF Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch.

Looking at options history for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $586,160 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,344,154.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $147.0 to $250.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Abercrombie & Fitch's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Abercrombie & Fitch's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $147.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $97.8 $95.4 $96.7 $250.00 $444.8K 1 46 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $6.9 $6.6 $6.6 $180.00 $396.0K 327 619 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $22.1 $21.8 $22.0 $150.00 $176.8K 1.4K 86 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $11.0 $10.8 $10.92 $170.00 $109.7K 302 132 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $10.7 $10.5 $10.5 $170.00 $105.0K 302 273

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

In light of the recent options history for Abercrombie & Fitch, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Abercrombie & Fitch With a trading volume of 1,248,783, the price of ANF is down by -0.12%, reaching $166.67. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $194.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $194.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

